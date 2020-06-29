Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Joanna Thompson died from neck injuries, police said

A teenager accused of murdering his mother is to go on trial in October.

Rowan Thompson, 18, can be named for the first time after reporting restrictions were lifted at Winchester Crown Court earlier.

He is accused of murdering his mother Joanna Thompson, 50, who died as a result of neck injuries at a house in Hambledon, Hampshire, on 1 July last year.

The defendant has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Judge Susan Evans QC adjourned the case for a further hearing on 21 August with a trial planned for 2 October.

Mr Thompson did not attend the hearing.