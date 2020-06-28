Image copyright Google Image caption The Ford Fiesta the woman was travelling in crashed on Downend Road in Portchester

A man has been arrested after a 21-year-old woman died in a car crash.

The victim, from Fareham, Hampshire, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta that careered off Downend Road, Portchester, at about 00:40 BST on Thursday.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of a Ford Transit van, a 29-year-old man from Cosham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released from custody while inquiries continue.

The arrest comes after an appeal for information about a Ford Transit van was seen on the road around the time of the collision.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage from any other vehicles that were in the area at the same time.