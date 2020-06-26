Southsea roof fire: Crews tackle early morning house blaze
- 26 June 2020
A large fire has ripped through the roof of a house in Hampshire.
Thirty-three firefighters tackled the blaze at the property in Kent Road, Southsea, just after 05:15 BST.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said everyone inside had been "accounted for". The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester fire stations attended along with police and ambulance staff.