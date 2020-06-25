Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Fareham woman dies in Portchester car crash

  • 25 June 2020
Downend Road Image copyright Google
Image caption A Ford Fiesta crashed on Downend Road in Portchester

A 21-year-old woman has died in a car crash in Hampshire.

The victim, from Fareham, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta that careered off Downend Road, Portchester, at about 00:40 BST, police said.

Officers said no-one had been arrested and no other vehicle was involved.

Police have appealed to trace the driver of a silver Ford Transit van who is thought to have seen the car being driven along the road before coming across the crash scene.

