Pedestrian trapped by car in Newchurch dies
- 24 June 2020
A 30-year woman has died when she was hit and trapped by a car on a driveway on the Isle of Wight.
Police said the pedestrian was struck and trapped by a Toyota Yaris off High Street in Newchurch shortly before 16:30 BST on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers confirmed the crash happened on private property and not on a public road.
The victim's next of kin have been informed.