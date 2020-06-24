Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was trapped by a car on a driveway off Newchurch High Street

A 30-year woman has died when she was hit and trapped by a car on a driveway on the Isle of Wight.

Police said the pedestrian was struck and trapped by a Toyota Yaris off High Street in Newchurch shortly before 16:30 BST on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers confirmed the crash happened on private property and not on a public road.

The victim's next of kin have been informed.