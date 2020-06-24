Image caption The airport said the trees were a danger to adjacent bungalows and passers-by

Controversial plans to fell three "irreplaceable" pine trees have been approved.

The felling at Marlhill Copse - owned by Southampton Airport - was given the go-ahead by councillors on Tuesday.

Protesters said the plans failed to take into account the historical value of the Monterey pines, which are thought to be at least 100 years old.

The airport said the trees were "diseased and damaged" and posed "real danger".

A Planning and Rights of Way Panel at Southampton City Council discussed and unanimously approved the plans during a virtual meeting.

It comes after the High Court in May quashed a decision by a council officer to allow the the trees to be felled.

Image caption Mike and Marie Moody said their carport had been badly damaged by a falling branch

The panel heard the three Monterey pines are "around or in excess of 100 years old".

Helen Moody told councillors her parents' carport had been damaged by falling branches and she feared somebody would be "hurt or killed" if a tree limb fell on someone.

Chairman of the panel, councillor Lisa Mitchell, said it had been a hard decision.

"We have seen the pictures, we have seen the limb failures and I don't think that in good conscience I would be able to know that these trees were still there and posing a level of danger."

After the hearing, Southampton Airport said it was a "bittersweet moment" and it would replant three trees for every one felled.

"No-one wants to have to fell trees, but these trees represent a real and present danger to the local community."

Image caption Protesters said the trees were an "irreplaceable" part of the landscape

Tree campaigner Gareth Narbed said councillors "totally failed to consider" the visual amenity and value of the trees.

He said: "We are very concerned that all mature Monterey pines in Southampton will now be at risk from developers who want to play the health and safety card."