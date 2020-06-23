Image caption The Red Jet Southampton-West Cowes route was suspended

Catamaran passenger sailings across the Solent are to resume after being halted amid the coronavirus outbreak, operator Red Funnel has announced.

The Red Jet service between Southampton and the Isle of Wight was suspended in mid-April.

Chief executive Fran Collins said it was a "significant step in the right direction" after an "extremely challenging" few months.

A timetable, limited to peak times, is due to begin operating on Monday.

The company said the seating capacity of the Red Jet fleet would be limited to allow social distancing, and new signage and markings had been installed on board and inside Red Funnel's terminals.

'Step forward'

Face coverings will be mandatory for all passengers.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely said it was a "step forward in returning slowly to normal".

He said: "This needs to be handled sensitively, but it is important for many thousands of people on the Island whose livelihoods rely on the visitor or hospitality economies."