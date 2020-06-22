Image caption Police carried out investigation work at the property in Bond Road throughout the weekend

A man has appeared in court accused of making a weapon, device or ammunition following a police and disposal team investigation in Southampton.

Pascal Knorr-Gulde, 47, was also charged with making or possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances.

He was arrested after police executed a warrant in Bond Road on Friday.

Southampton magistrates remanded Mr Knorr-Gulde in custody to appear at the city's crown court on 24 July.

Hampshire police said two neighbouring houses were evacuated on Saturday as a precaution.

Those evacuated from their homes have since been allowed back.

A 40-year-old man was questioned and released on bail until 17 July while further enquiries take place.