Image copyright REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Image caption Members of the public sat on Southsea Common to watch the event

The cost of policing commemorations in Portsmouth to mark 75 years since D-Day cost more than £3m, police have said.

The city hosted the Queen, US president Donald Trump and 15 other world leaders at the event on 5 June 2019.

Hampshire Constabulary said it contributed £452,158 towards the total cost, with the Home Office paying the remaining £2,562,230.

It said it was "incredibly proud" to help honour the veterans.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Veterans went on stage to be honoured by the audience

Thousands of people turned out to watch the day's commemorations, which included a flypast by the Red Arrows, parachute jumps by D-Day veterans, readings by world leaders and an hour-long production telling the story of the invasion.

A major operation was put in place which included a security zone enclosing the site on Southsea Common, firearms officers posted in watchtowers and uniformed officers patrolling for weeks beforehand.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hardcastle, of Hampshire Constabulary, said the operation was among the largest in his force's history.

He said: "Hampshire Constabulary was incredibly proud to play a part in honouring our veterans who made great sacrifices for us all.

"We worked hard with our partners, the event organisers, local businesses and the community to help ensure it was a safe and successful event for everyone."