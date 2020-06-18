Image copyright Google Image caption The boy appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of trying to make homemade bombs containing shrapnel in preparation for an act of terrorism.

The teenager, from Eastleigh, was arrested on Friday after concerns were raised by social services. He was later charged by counter-terrorism officers.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with one count of preparation of a terrorist act.

The defendant did not enter a plea and was remanded in youth detention.

He is next due to to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday 22 June.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is thought to be the youngest person ever accused of planning a terrorist attack in the UK.

The court was told the boy had converted to Islam.

It is alleged he researched how to make explosives, constructed a series of devices with the aim of making them explosive devices containing shrapnel, and had recorded a video saying he wanted to be a martyr.