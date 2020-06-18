Image copyright LPhot Luke Image caption The crew said the "exhausted" bird sought sanctuary in the hangar of the aircraft carrier

A lost racing pigeon has been rescued by the stealth jet flight crew of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The exhausted pigeon landed on the vast flight deck of the aircraft carrier off East Anglia.

The crew, who have nicknamed the bird Pauley, found her in the hangar as they were stowing F-35 Lighting jets.

Sailors have created a makeshift aviary for the feathered stowaway so she can live onboard safely until they return to Portsmouth at the end of June.

Image copyright LPhot Luke Image caption The crew have made a makeshift home for the lost racing pigeon

Air engineering technician Alexander Thomason said: "I was just putting the lashings on the jet when I looked up and saw this pigeon nestled behind the hangar gantry.

"It appeared pretty pleased to be there."

The crew are now trying to track down the racing pigeon's owner.

The 65,000-tonne warship has been at sea for the past few days carrying out flight trials with 617 Squadron - The Dambusters - who are based at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

The carrier's departure from Portsmouth Naval Base at the end of April was held up while its 800 crew was tested for Covid-19.