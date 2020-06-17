Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Boy, 14, charged with terror attack plot

  • 17 June 2020
Image caption The boy is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with plotting an "Islamist" terror attack, police have said.

The teenager, from Eastleigh, who cannot be named, faces one count of preparation of terrorist acts.

Hampshire Police, which arrested the boy on 12 June, said it believed the investigation was "isolated". The boy was later re-arrested by counter-terror police.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

