Image copyright Family handout Image caption Frazer Brabant was found with serious head injuries in a garden on Halloween

Two women and four men arrested in connection with the death of a man have been released under investigation.

Frazer Brabant was found with serious head injuries in a back garden off Gershwin Road in Basingstoke on 31 October.

The 34-year-old father-of-two died in hospital nearly three months later on 21 January.

The six people had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

The men, aged 32, 37, 39, and 57, and women aged 22 and 55, were arrested following warrants carried out on Tuesday at five addresses in Basingstoke.

Five men were previously arrested in November on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They also remain under investigation.