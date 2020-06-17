A man has died in a car crash in Hampshire.

The crash involving a Honda Jazz and a Land Rover Discovery happened on the A337 between Lyndhurst and Bartley at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday.

One of the drivers, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampshire Police is carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of the crash, and has called on witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.