Image caption St Mary's Hospital on the Isle of Wight upheld the patient's complaint

A hospital has apologised to a patient who was sent home after being misdiagnosed the day before lockdown and could have died.

The man was later re-admitted to St Mary's Hospital on the Isle of Wight with acute appendicitis and sepsis, and required eight surgeries.

A solicitor for his family said the man suffered "avoidable life-threatening complications" due to the misdiagnosis.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust has apologised following an investigation.

The man, who had been on a waiting list for a hernia operation, went into A&E on 22 March when his condition worsened, as first reported by The Guardian.

But the following day he was misdiagnosed and told the condition was due to inflammation of the testicles, and he was sent home with antibiotics, according to law firm Novum Law.

Three weeks later, the man's wife phoned 999 but hospital staff told paramedics not to admit him. Only after speaking to a doctor on the NHS 111 helpline was he told to go straight to A&E.

He was then diagnosed as having appendicitis within his hernia, sepsis and necrotising fasciitis.

The hospital trust said the misdiagnosis had resulted in him spending "a long time in hospital in April and May".

His wife said: "If the hospital had got the diagnosis right in the first place, or not discharged him when they cleared the ward on the day of the lockdown, all this would never have happened."

Darren O'Sullivan, from Novum Law, said the man had suffered "avoidable life-threatening complications" due to the misdiagnosis.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said: "We sincerely apologise for the experience that this person had in our care, following a misdiagnosis in March 2020 that resulted in the patient having to spent a long time in hospital during April and May.

"Changes to the hospital environment as a result of Covid-19 are in place to protect those in our care and we have not discharged patients early who require continued hospital treatment."