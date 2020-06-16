Six arrested over Basingstoke Halloween attack death
- 16 June 2020
Two women and four men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Basingstoke.
Frazer Brabant was found with serious head injuries in a back garden off Gershwin Road on 31 October last year.
The 34-year-old father-of-two died in hospital nearly three months later, on January 21.
Men aged 32, 37, 39, and 57, and women aged 22 and 55, are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.