Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Mr Horne's death had provoked an "outpouring of sympathy" from the local community, his family said

A postman who died when his Royal Mail van left the road and rolled down a steep embankment was a "devoted" father of two, his family has said.

Michael Horne, 40, from Southampton, crashed on Arreton Down, Isle of Wight, on 6 June.

Mr Horne was a youth football coach whose death had provoked an "outpouring of sympathy and kind messages from the local community", relatives said.

Police said investigations into the crash were continuing.

Officers said they were called to the "single vehicle collision" on The Downs Road at 07:38 GMT.

Image copyright Google Image caption The van left the road at the top of Arreton Down

In a statement, police said: "Despite best efforts, [Mr Horne] was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Paying tribute, his family said: "Michael was a wonderful son and brother, loving husband and devoted father to two amazing children.

"He was an avid Saints supporter and an active member of Sholing Football Club, spending many enjoyable hours as assistant coach to the U14 and U12 White teams.

"He still had his life to live and he has left a large hole in ours. He probably never realised how many people loved him."

Royal Mail said it was "deeply saddened" by Mr Horne's death.