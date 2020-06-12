Isle of Wight Festival 2021 line-up announced

Image copyright iSle of Wight Festival Image caption The Isle of Wight Festival is not taking place in 2020

The Isle of Wight Festival has announced its 2021 line-up after this year's event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lionel Richie, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran had been due to appear but have been billed to play in June 2021 instead.

The festival was scheduled to take place this weekend but was cancelled in March amid lockdown restrictions.

Organiser John Giddings said he was "thrilled" to keep most of the line-up.

The 2021 festival will take place at Seaclose Park, Newport from 17 - 20 June, he said.

Additions to the line-up include The Script, Jess Glynne and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Mr Giddings said: "We're excited to get planning and will work within advised guidelines to ensure the safety of the audience, artists and staff on site."

Anyone who had already bought tickets was offered a refund or the option to carry their tickets forward to next year's event.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?