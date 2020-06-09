Image copyright Google Image caption The school is now undergoing deep cleaning prior to reopening on Wednesday.

A school in The New Forest has been closed after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Pennington Infant School said staff were made aware that a child had the virus over the weekend.

Deputy head teacher Amy Wake said the "difficult decision" to close was based on "precautionary advice".

The affected pupil is in isolation with their immediate family. Others within the child's "bubble" have been told to self-isolate.

In a letter to parents Ms Wake said she hoped to reopen the school, in Priestlands Road, on Wednesday once a deep clean had taken place.