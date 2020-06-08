Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Bob Seely said he talked to the journalist for about 35 minutes "at a sensible distance".

A 17-year-old Green Party activist is leading hundreds of calls for a Conservative MP to resign after he admitted breaching lockdown rules.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely apologised after being at a gathering in Seaview on 22 May, where he ate "half a sausage" but did not enter the house.

Almost 1,300 people have signed a petition set up by Green Party campaigns officer Cameron Palin.

Some have branded him a "hypocrite" and said he had put the island at risk.

Mr Seely, who is leading efforts to promote the trial of the Covid-19 contact-tracing app on the island, said he and his girlfriend met a journalist for a work-related discussion about the project.

He apologised and admitted he should have left when he saw others were there attending a barbecue.

At the time people could only meet one other person from another household at a distance in a public place.

'Detrimental effect'

Mr Seely has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment over the petition.

Mr Palin said he set up the petition following "fury" amongst island residents.

"It feels like it's one rule for Bob Seely and another rule for islanders. He's apologised but he really should now resign."

Alex Harvey, who signed the petition, described Mr Seely as a "massive hypocrite", while Jon Hall said: "He broke the rules when he should be setting an example."

Another signatory, Christina Hind, added: "His actions will have a knock-on detrimental effect on the island."

Current rules, after lockdown was further eased on 28 May, allow groups of up to six people from different households to meet in private gardens.