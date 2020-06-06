Isle of Wight postal worker killed in Royal Mail van crash
A postal worker died when his Royal Mail van left the road and rolled down a steep embankment.
The 40-year-old, from Southampton, died off The Downs Road near Downend, Isle of Wight, at about 07:30 BST.
No other vehicle was reported to have been involved in the crash, which happened on Arreton Down, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.
"We were deeply saddened to learn about this incident," a Royal Mail spokesman said.
"Our thoughts are with our colleague's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We are currently helping police with their investigations."