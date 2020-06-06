Image copyright Watership Down Image caption A BBC/Netflix adaptation of the work was screened in 2018

The family of Watership Down author Richard Adams has vowed to end trivial adaptations of the classic novel after a High Court victory over rights.

Watership Down Enterprises successfully claimed copyright infringement against American producer Martin Rosen in May.

The firm representing the late author's family said future projects would honour the novel's environmental and social messages.

The 1972 book has sold more than four million copies in the UK.

It follows a group of rabbits who seek to establish a safe home on a Hampshire down in the face of various threats.

Juliet Johnson, the author's daughter and the firm's managing director, said some previous film adaptations had portrayed "all-singing, all-dancing bunnies for kids".

She said she would ensure future versions would preserve the work's "pertinent messages about the environment, leadership and friendship".

Image copyright PA Image caption Author Richard Adams lived near the Hampshire down

The Intellectual Property Enterprise Court terminated the original contract in which film rights were originally granted to Mr Rosen in 1976.

Judge Richard Hacon ordered the film producer and Sirocco Productions Inc. to pay initial damages of $95,000.

Ms Johnson, from Oxford, said she was considering using some of the money to support environmental projects.

Watership Down, near Ecchinswell, lies halfway between Newbury, Berkshire, where Mr Adams was born, and Whitchurch, Hampshire, where he lived until his death in 2016.