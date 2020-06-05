Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Mr Seely said talked to the journalist for about 35 minutes "at a sensible distance".

A Conservative MP has admitted he failed to follow lockdown guidance when he reportedly attended a barbecue.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely went to an evening gathering at a journalist's home in Seaview on 22 May, according to the Guardian newspaper.

Mr Seely said he and his girlfriend met the man for a work-related discussion and ate "half a sausage", but did not enter the house or have a drink.

He apologised, saying he should have left when he saw others were there.

At the time people could only meet one other person from another household at a distance in a public place.

Mr Seely, who is leading efforts to promote the trial of the Covid-19 contact-tracing app on the island, said the journalist had wanted to discuss the project with him.

'Called this wrong'

In a statement, he said: "When I arrived, I saw another couple of people there, which I was not expecting. I thought about leaving, but felt that was perhaps over-reacting.

"I apologise because, on balance, I called this wrong. It would have better to have spoken to this person without any others nearby."

The MP said he talked to the journalist for about 35 minutes "at a sensible distance".

He added his girlfriend accompanied him because it was "after normal working hours".

Asked later on Isle of Wight Radio whether the event was a barbecue, he replied: "I think I probably had half a sausage... but did not treat it as a social event because I was there for work."

The Home Office said it would not comment on an individual and reiterated current guidance was "for everyone".

The Cabinet Office has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.

Current rules, after lockdown was further eased on 28 May, allow groups of up to six people from different households to meet in private gardens.