Image copyright LDRS Image caption Cruise ships, ferries, tankers and cargo ships can be seen in Sandown Bay

Ships at anchor off the Isle of Wight during the coronavirus pandemic are causing "constant rumbling and intolerable noise", residents claim.

A number of cruise ships, ferries and cargo vessels have moored off the island's south coast.

One resident said she could hear the vessels' generators from inside her house.

Isle of Wight Council said it had been made aware and was looking into possible action.

Many cruise ships returned to UK waters when the pandemic struck, while there has been a fall in demand for ferries and cargo vessels as the economic slowdown took effect.

About 13 large vessels can be seen in Sandown Bay.

One resident, who lives in the bay area, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service a "throbbing, low-pitch sound" could be heard on Wednesday as far afield as Culver and St. Catherine's Point.

He said: "You could not get away from it - it went on for hours and caused enormous distress to many, many people."

Another woman, who lives in Luccombe, said: "They are very pretty to look at, I have no problem with them being there, it's just the constant rumbling and intolerable noise.

"I can stand in my house and still hear the noise of the generators."

Lake South councillor Paul Brading said: "There are too many large boats moored in the bay... plus these really loud noises of late. This needs sorting out."

Isle of Wight Council said it was seeking clarification on jurisdiction and what action it could take.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said there had been no reported pollution incidents.

Under United Nations conventions, vessels have a right to freedom of navigation and vessel masters are responsible for anchoring in appropriate locations.