Image copyright David Goddard/Getty Images Image caption The airport plans to extend the runway by 164m to allow for larger 190-seater aircraft

Plans to expand an airport will go to a second public consultation before a decision is made.

Southampton Airport bosses want to extend the runway and increase the number of flights, allowing it to more than double passenger numbers.

But environmental campaigners and two neighbouring councils have raised concerns over noise and air pollution.

An airport spokesperson said it had "made improvements in a whole range of areas" since the first consultation.

The proposals would see the runway extended by 164m (538ft) to allow for larger 190-seater aircraft.

The airport said its plans would create 400 new jobs and boost its economic benefit to the region from £160m a year up to £400m by 2037.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Airport Expansion Opposition action group held a demonstration against the expansion plans

Southampton City Council and Winchester City Council have objected.

Southampton raised concerns as flight paths run over the city, while Winchester cited fears over noise and carbon emissions.

A final decision is expected to be made by Eastleigh Borough Council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The airport spokesperson said: "It's a highly technical planning application and there has been a pandemic which means everybody has to be super flexible in how they are approaching this.

"The airport is vital to the recovery of our local economy and extending the runway is an essential part of that."

The airport said it was hoping for a decision by July, but Eastleigh council said no date has been set.

The council added: "We are awaiting amended information in support of the application.

"Once we have received this, we will undertake a full reconsultation on the proposed runway extension."