Image copyright PA Media Image caption Cruises were abandoned in March due to the coronavirus pandemic

Cruise firm P&O has extended the suspension of sailings until 15 October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Southampton-based company, which is part of the Carnival group, had hoped to resume cruises from August.

But P&O president Paul Ludlow said: "As the world continues to adapt to this global crisis, we have made the decision to extend our pause."

The firm said it was also waiting for a rescheduled delivery date for its new ship Iona.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption With voyages paused cruise ships have been moored up off Weymouth

Cunard has said its operations remain paused up to and including 31 July.

SAGA has suspended cruises until 1 September, while Princess Cruises has cancelled cruises to the end of the 2020 summer season.

Fred Olsen has paused cruise operations until 29 June.

Royal Caribbean said its "goal is to resume operations on 1 August".