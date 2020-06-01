Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Louise Smith, from Leigh Park, was found in woodland on 21 May

Relatives of a teenager who was found dead in woodland have paid tribute to a "smiley, generous... typical 16-year-old girl".

Louise Smith's body was found at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May.

Shane Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, appeared by video-link at Winchester Crown Court earlier charged with her murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear again for a plea hearing on 15 July.

A 29-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains on police bail.

Image caption The teenager's body was discovered in Havant Thicket

Louise was reported missing from the Leigh Park area of Havant on 8 May, VE Day.

In a statement, her family said: "Louise... enjoyed spending time with her friends. She loved animals and being outdoors.

"She will be remembered as a smiley, generous person who loved her family and was loved by all."

At the brief court hearing, Judge Keith Cutler set a potential trial date of 10 November.