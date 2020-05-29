Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was found injured in Bedford Street, Portsmouth, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday

A two-year-old girl was found in the street with "life-threatening injuries" after reports she fell from a window, police said.

The girl was found in Bedford Street, Portsmouth, on Thursday evening.

She was airlifted to hospital, where her condition is described as serious but stable.

A man, 29, and a woman, 26, were arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child to cause unnecessary suffering.

They were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon for discharge of a noxious liquid or gas or electrical incapacitation device and possession of a Class B drug. They remain in custody.