Hospital staff lined the streets to pay their respects to a porter who died after contracting coronavirus.

Mike Brown, 61, died on 29 April at Southampton General Hospital, after working for the trust for 20 years.

Hundreds of colleagues paid their respects as the cortege drove past the hospital on Friday morning.

A private funeral then took place for the grandfather-of-three, who was described as "a loveable guy who had time for everyone".

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Mike Brown worked for UHS NHS Foundation Trust for 20 years

His brother Jeff Brown previously told the BBC: "He was just a very down-to-earth guy and he just made people laugh.

"It's so nice to see he was loved by everyone. Everyone that worked at the hospital has said how nice it was to bump into him in the corridors and wards.

"He was known as the porter that went round in shorts in all weather."

Image caption Mr Brown was described as "a loveable guy who had time for everyone"

Mr Brown last spoke to his brother - who had experienced breathing problems before the pandemic - to tell him to go to hospital.

He died after receiving ventilator treatment at the hospital's critical care unit.

University Hospital Southampton chief executive Paula Head, speaking after the applause, said: "He had a cheeky sense of humour.

"And when I talked to his team they told me about him... his love of spicy foods, and [how] his sandwiches were a great concoction.

"He was a stickler for the rules and often would tell them off if 'Mike's corner' wasn't kept tidy."