Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Louise Smith, from Leigh Park, was found in woodland on 21 May

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager found dead in woodland 13 days after she vanished.

Louise Smith, 16, was found at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May.

Shane Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, was remanded in custody after an appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court. He is due before a judge at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.