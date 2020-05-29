Louise Smith death: Man in court on murder charge
- 29 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager found dead in woodland 13 days after she vanished.
Louise Smith, 16, was found at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May.
Shane Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, was remanded in custody after an appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court. He is due before a judge at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday.
A 29-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.