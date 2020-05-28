Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering baby in Gosport

  • 28 May 2020
Howe Road in Gosport Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said enquiries into the cause of death were ongoing

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 13-week-old baby in Hampshire.

Paramedics alerted police when they attempted to save the live of a seriously ill child at a property in Howe Road, Gosport.

A 24-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested and released under investigation, police said.

Hampshire Constabulary said: "Enquiries into the exact circumstances and the cause of death are ongoing."

A spokesman said: "Despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene, the child was pronounced dead a short time later.

"A 24-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of murder. She has been released under investigation."

