Image caption Police hope the new photos of Richard Morris will jog people's memories

New pictures have been released by detectives searching for a diplomat who has been missing for three weeks.

Richard Morris, 52, was last seen on the morning of 6 May after going for a run near his home in Bentley, near Alton, Hampshire.

He was last seen by a member of the public at about 10:50 BST running on Isington Road, Alton.

Police are urging people who use Alice Holt forest, where a major search was carried out, to "remain vigilant".

Mr Morris is described as white with a beard and greying hair and has a birthmark on his face. He was wearing a blue top, black shorts and blue trainers.

The father of three, who is originally from Worcestershire, was the UK's ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019 and is due to take up a position as British High Commissioner to Fiji in July.

The search of Alice Holt Forest earlier this month involved a team of about 50 specialists, police dogs and drones.

Ch Insp Alex Reading, district commander for East Hampshire, said: "We are asking the public, particularly those who frequent Alice Holt forest or the areas surrounding Isington Road, to remain vigilant."

The Foreign Office has said: "Richard is a much-valued and well-liked colleague.

"We are extremely worried that he is missing and we all hope he will be found safe and well soon."