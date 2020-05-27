Louise Smith: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager
- 27 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager whose body was found in woodland.
Louise Smith, 16, was found dead at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on Thursday, 13 days after she was reported missing.
A man and a woman, both aged 29, were previously arrested on suspicion of kidnap and released on bail.
The man has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and the woman is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.
Both remain in custody.