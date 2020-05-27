Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Louise Smith was reported missing on 8 May

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager whose body was found in woodland.

Louise Smith, 16, was found dead at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on Thursday, 13 days after she was reported missing.

A man and a woman, both aged 29, were previously arrested on suspicion of kidnap and released on bail.

The man has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and the woman is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

Both remain in custody.