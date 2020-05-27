Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Louise Smith: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager

  • 27 May 2020
Louise Image copyright Hampshire Police
Image caption Louise Smith was reported missing on 8 May

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager whose body was found in woodland.

Louise Smith, 16, was found dead at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on Thursday, 13 days after she was reported missing.

A man and a woman, both aged 29, were previously arrested on suspicion of kidnap and released on bail.

The man has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and the woman is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

Both remain in custody.
Image caption The teenager's body was discovered in Havant Thicket on Thursday

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites