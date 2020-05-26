Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption George Allison was stabbed to death

A man has been charged with murdering a 21-year-old who was stabbed to death in Havant.

George Allison was found at a house in Tichborne Grove on Saturday night.

A 27-year-old woman from Southsea was taken to hospital from the address with serious injuries.

Kevin Batchelor, 25, from Cambourne, Cornwall, is due before magistrates in Portsmouth charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Image caption Flowers have been left outside the house where George Allison died

Police said a 33-year-old woman from Havant arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released under investigation.

A 31-year-old man, from Hayling Island, arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender will have no further action taken against him regarding the former, police said.

He remains under investigation on suspicion of assisting an offender.