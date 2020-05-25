Image caption The man was stabbed at a property in Tichborne Grove

A woman has been arrested as police continue to investigate the fatal stabbing of a man in Hampshire.

The 21-year-old man died in Tichborne Grove in Havant on Saturday after police were called to reports of a man and woman being stabbed.

Police said a 33-year-old local woman had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Officers are continuing to question two men arrested on suspicion of murder.

Image caption Forensic officers have been in attendance and flowers have been left at the scene

Hampshire Police received reports of a disturbance at a property at 23:00 BST and ambulance crews were also sent.

The 21-year-old man from the area died at the scene and a 27-year-old woman, from Southsea, was taken to hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Officers have been given more time to question two men aged 25 and 31.

The 25-year-old is from Camborne in Cornwall. The 31-year-old, from Hayling Island, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said there was no link between the death and the case of Louise Smith who was found dead in woodland in the town on Thursday.