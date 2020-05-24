Image copyright Google Image caption Police received reports of a disturbance at an address on Tichborne Grove

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

Police were called to an address in Tichborne Grove in Havant, Hampshire, on Saturday, where a man and woman had been stabbed.

A 21-year-old man, from Havant, died at the scene and a 27-year-old woman, from Southsea, was taken to hospital.

Two men, aged 25 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

The 25-year-old is from Camborne in Cornwall, while the 31-year-old is from Hayling Island.

Hampshire Police received reports of the disturbance at 23:00 BST, and ambulance crews were also sent to the scene.

The dead man's next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

The woman, who was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment, is said to be in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Det Insp Lee McClellan said: "We would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the community."