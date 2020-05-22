Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Moped rider dies after crash with lorry in Basingstoke

  • 22 May 2020
Image caption The crash happened on Churchill Way West near the Victory Roundabout

A moped rider has died after a crash involving a lorry.

The man had been travelling westbound along Churchill Way West in Basingstoke on Tuesday evening when he collided with a Scania lorry, close to the Victory Roundabout.

The 34-year-old rider was taken to hospital with head injuries but died on Thursday.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage to come forward.

