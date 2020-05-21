Woman, 97, completes walking challenge

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lily Barnett exceeded her fundraising target of £500 for Help for Heroes

A 97-year-old woman with Parkinson's disease has trodden in the footsteps of Captain Tom Moore by completing a charity walking challenge.

Lily Barnett, from Lee-on-the-Solent, walked down her corridor six times a day, covering eight miles in a month.

She has exceeded her fundraising target of £500 by collecting more than £3,000 for the Help for Heroes charity.

She said: "I didn't think I'd be able to raise such an enormous amount of money at such a sad time."

'Grateful and humbled'

Mrs Barnett was inspired to take on the challenge after her granddaughter noticed she was becoming depressed.

Citing Captain Tom as an inspiration, she said she wanted to do something in memory of her husband Joe, who died at the age of 47 and who had served in World War Two.

Mrs Barnett worked in the East End of London making parts for glider planes and webbing, parachutes and uniforms during the war effort.

Speaking after the walk, she said: "I found it challenging but I'm so happy to have kept my promise to keep going and raise funds for Help for Heroes."

She added: "I'm very grateful and humbled by the many people who donated, some of whom I don't know and can't thank personally."

During her challenge Mrs Barnett was sent a painting of herself by local artist Steve Webb, and also received a letter of support from her MP, Caroline Dinenage.

Help for Heroes spokesman David Martin said: "We are incredibly grateful that she's doing this to help us give our veterans the support they need to live their lives to the full. Thank you, Lily."