Image copyright Mark Woods Image caption Off-duty fire officers Mark Woods (left) and Andy Walford found the cyclist by chance

A cyclist who suffered a heart attack while out riding was saved by three off-duty emergency workers who arrived separately on the scene by chance.

Mark Davies, 50, of Hedge End, Hampshire, collapsed near Boorley Green on 6 May.

His normal heart rhythm was restored by a fire officer who happened to be carrying a defibrillator in his car.

Mr Davies said each of the three men had only driven the route after changing their travel plans.

The father of one said: "It was a real 'sliding doors' miracle. The stars were aligned for me that day.

"All three said they changed their routes because of work delays or having to drop someone off."

The film 'Sliding Doors' concerns a 'what if' moment which changes the course of a character's life.

Image copyright Mark Davies Image caption Mr Davies said he woke up in hospital with no memory of the incident

Andy Walford from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service stopped on the B3354 when he saw a local resident standing over Mr Davies.

He said the woman had mistaken the cyclist's agonal gasps - a body reflex action - for normal breathing and had not attempted resuscitation.

Mr Walford, a first aid trainer, and a passing police motorcyclist began CPR, before the arrival of another passing fire officer who was carrying a defibrillator.

He said: "Without the defibrillator, [Mark] wouldn't have survived. The first five minutes for someone in cardiac arrest are the most crucial, and the chance of survival without a defibrillator within that vital time is around 11%."

Image copyright Mark Woods Image caption Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed at the scene

Mr Davies, who has since been discharged from hospital, said he had been told by doctors that his heart was scarred by an unnoticed previous heart attack.

He said: "I don't even remember getting my bike out of the garage, it's all a blank.

"Next thing I knew I was waking up in hospital. It sends a shiver down my spine."