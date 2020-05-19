Image copyright Southampton City Council Image caption The mature tree was believed to have been felled sometime over the weekend

Vandals have felled a "magnificent" mature tree at a Southampton graveyard.

Southampton City Council said the hornbeam at Hollybrook Cemetery was unlawfully cut down some time during the weekend and condemned it as a "mindless act". No graves were damaged.

It has appealed for witnesses to contact the police.

The fallen tree is being donated to feed animals at Marwell Zoo as hornbeam leaves are a favourite of okapi and giraffes.

Steve Leggett, cabinet member for the environment, said: "This planned act of vandalism at our Hollybrook Cemetery over the weekend has shocked not just us at the council but also the local community.

"We will replace this magnificent tree with two suitable alternatives in the planting season in October, our team are already reviewing suitable locations in the city."

Mr Leggett added he was "delighted" the tree would go to feed animals at Marwell Zoo after the wildlife park got in touch after seeing posts on social media.