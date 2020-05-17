Image copyright Foreign & Commonwealth Office Image caption Richard Morris is due to take up the position of British High Commissioner to Fiji in July

Police searching for a diplomat who went missing after going for a run have released details of routes he may have taken.

Richard Morris, 52, was last seen on the morning of 6 May after leaving home in Bentley, near Alton, in Hampshire.

He is described as white with a beard and greying hair and has a birthmark on his face. He was wearing a blue top, black shorts and blue trainers.

Drivers who were in the area are being urged to check dashcam footage.

Hampshire Police have asked anyone with dashcam footage who was on Isington Road or Isington Lane in Alton, Station Road or Blacknest Road in Bentley or The Street and Church Street in Binstead between 10:00 and 17:00 BST on Wednesday 6 May to get in touch.

A search team of about 50 specialists, police dogs and drones has been searching Alice Holt Forest.

Image caption Teams of police along with volunteers from Hampshire Search & Rescue have been searching Alice Holt Forest

The father of three, who is originally from Worcestershire, was the UK's ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019 and is due to take up a position as British High Commissioner to Fiji in July.

Police previously asked residents in the surrounding area if they could help by checking sheds, outbuildings and gardens for "signs of sheltering".

In a statement, the Foreign Office previously said: "Richard is a much-valued and well-liked colleague.

"We are extremely worried that he is missing and we all hope he will be found safe and well soon."