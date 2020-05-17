Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The more recent photo on the right shows the coat Louise was wearing when she went missing, police said

A man and a woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a missing teenage girl have been released on bail.

The 16-year-old, named by police only as Louise, was last seen on Friday 8 May in Havant, Hampshire.

Police said she had not made any contact with friends or family.

The teenager was last seen at about noon in Somborne Drive and officers have been searching the Leigh Park area, making house-to-house inquiries and collecting CCTV.

Following the arrests on Friday, Hampshire Constabulary's Ch Insp Alex Reading said: "We'd like to reassure people that this is still very much a missing person investigation and our priority is to find Louise and make sure she is safe."

Louise is described as white, about 5ft 2in tall and slim, with straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black-and-white striped T-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood.