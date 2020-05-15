Image copyright Reuters Image caption There are now enough residents who have downloaded the app for it to be effective

More than half of Isle of Wight residents have downloaded the Covid-19 contact tracing app being trialled on the island.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said at the daily briefing on Thursday that more than 72,300 out of 140,000 residents had downloaded the software.

This means there are now enough downloads for the coronavirus tracking trial to be effective.

A national rollout of the app is expected to take place this month.

'Strong engagement'

Image caption The NHS is running an awareness campaign to promote the app

The NHSX app is part of the Government's test, track and trace strategy, and is central to its efforts in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Mr Shapps said that up to 60% of people would need to use the software for it to be effective.

IOW MP Bob Seely said the amount of downloads showed a "very strong engagement and response from the island".

He added: "It's important to remember that the trace and test programme is not only about the app, but about the entire programme to keep us safe.

"By getting this programme early, we have kept islanders safer, earlier."

The app uses Bluetooth to detect when a person's phone has been near another owned by someone reporting symptoms of Covid-19, sending a notification to the user and offering them advice on what to do to prevent spreading the disease.

The Government has also said the app can be used to order a Covid-19 swab test for those who have symptoms of the virus.