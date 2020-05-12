Image copyright Foreign & Commonwealth Office Image caption Richard Morris is due to take up his new position of British High Commissioner to Fiji

Police are searching a forest as part of efforts to find a British diplomat who has not been seen for six days.

Richard Morris, 52, left his home in Bentley, near Farnham, Hampshire, for exercise on Wednesday.

Police said about 50 specialists were using dogs and drones to search nearby Alice Holt Forest.

Mr Morris was the UK's ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019 and was due to take up a position as British High Commissioner to Fiji in July.

Image caption Volunteers from Hampshire Search & Rescue joined police officers at the forest

The father of three was last seen by his family when he left home at about 10:30 BST.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: "We have approximately 50 specially-trained people currently involved in the search, including volunteers from HANTSAR [Hampshire Search and Rescue].

"We are searching in that area as he was known to run there."

Mr Morris, who is originally from Worcestershire, is white with greying hair and a beard, and has a distinctive birthmark on his face,

He was wearing a blue long-sleeved top, black shorts and blue trainers.

Previously police asked residents to search outbuildings on their properties for "any signs that someone might have been sheltering there or for discarded items".

In a statement, the Foreign Office previously said: "Richard is a much-valued and well-liked colleague. We are extremely worried that he is missing and we all hope he will be found safe and well soon."