Image caption The newborn baby girl was found in the street on 25 January

Three women have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder a newborn baby who was found dead in a street in Portsmouth.

The baby girl was found at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road on 25 January.

Hampshire Constabulary said the women aged 39, 21 and 20, who are all from the city, remain in custody.

The force said officers would be in the city throughout the day as they continue inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Simon Baker said: "We know that this case was upsetting for a lot of people within the community."

Police previously confirmed the baby was white and born at 39 weeks, which is full-term.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, but detectives believe the baby was not born in a hospital.

Officers have visited more than 800 homes as part of inquiries in and around the Buckland area where the baby was found.