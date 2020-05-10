Image copyright Graham Hogg Image caption Blenheim Palace, the ancestral home of the Duke of Marlborough, sits within 2,000 acres of park land

Police searching for a missing man have found a body within the grounds of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Officers believe the remains, which have yet to be formally identified, are those of Ross Shakles, 31.

He was reported missing on Tuesday, prompting a search of the Woodstock area by police and Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

Thames Valley Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.

PC Steve Morris said: "Sadly, following searches carried out by officers and volunteers, a man's body has been found.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being offered support.

"I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal. It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of this tragic outcome."