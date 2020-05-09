Image copyright Google Image caption The body of the Asian man, thought to be in his 30s-40s was found on the beach shortly after 06:00 BST

A man's body has been found on a beach on the Isle of Wight.

Officers believe the deceased, who was discovered at Old Castle Point near East Cowes shortly after 06:00 BST, was aged between 30 and 40.

He was Asian, short in height and clean-shaven, and wore brown corduroy trousers and a "smart blue shirt", police said.

Hampshire Constabulary, which said his death was not being treated as suspicious, appealed for information.