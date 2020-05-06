Image copyright Sophie Walker Image caption Ten fire appliances and two water carriers were sent to tackle the blaze

A fire has swept through two houses and led to manhole covers exploding.

The blaze broke out in a semi-detached house in Woolton Lodge Gardens, Woolton Hill, on the Hampshire-Berkshire border, at about 20:10 BST on Tuesday.

It spread to the neighbouring property and led to manhole covers exploding after burning fuel from heating oil tanks got into the water drains.

No-one was injured. Residents in neighbouring properties in the road had to leave their homes.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said both homes were completely destroyed in the fire.

Residents who were forced to leave their homes were able to return in the early hours.

The fire service said an investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.