Image copyright HIWWT Image caption The charity said the site was Winchester's only remaining stronghold for the Duke of Burgundy butterfly

A nature conservation charity has bought land in Winchester to protect its wildlife habitat.

Deacon Hill, a 25-acre (10-hectare) site of scrub and chalk grassland, is home to the area's only stronghold of Duke of Burgundy butterflies.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust raised £130,000 from a public appeal to put towards the purchase.

The charity plans to restore the site, which is also home to a variety of birdlife, harvest mice and glow worms.

Image copyright HIWWT Image caption The charity launched a public appeal to raise the £130,000 needed to buy the land

Debbie Tann, from the charity, said "we are delighted" and thanked those who had finally made a "dream a reality".

The trust said it bought the land - for an undisclosed price - using money from the public appeal together with grants from Hampshire County Council and the South Downs National Park and a gift in the will of two local residents.

The wildlife trust competed the purchase on Friday.