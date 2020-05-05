Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Wildlife trust buys Winchester land for butterflies

  • 5 May 2020
Duke of Burgundy butterfly Image copyright HIWWT
Image caption The charity said the site was Winchester's only remaining stronghold for the Duke of Burgundy butterfly

A nature conservation charity has bought land in Winchester to protect its wildlife habitat.

Deacon Hill, a 25-acre (10-hectare) site of scrub and chalk grassland, is home to the area's only stronghold of Duke of Burgundy butterflies.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust raised £130,000 from a public appeal to put towards the purchase.

The charity plans to restore the site, which is also home to a variety of birdlife, harvest mice and glow worms.

Image copyright HIWWT
Image caption The charity launched a public appeal to raise the £130,000 needed to buy the land

Debbie Tann, from the charity, said "we are delighted" and thanked those who had finally made a "dream a reality".

The trust said it bought the land - for an undisclosed price - using money from the public appeal together with grants from Hampshire County Council and the South Downs National Park and a gift in the will of two local residents.

The wildlife trust competed the purchase on Friday.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites