Image copyright Marti Pellow Image caption Marti Pellow has posted a series of performances from his spare bedroom during the coronavirus lockdown

A music fan who singer Marti Pellow dedicated a lockdown performance to has left hospital after recovering from Covid-19.

Hayley Fagan contacted the former Wet Wet Wet frontman when her sister Sam Emmonds was being treated at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

He posted two songs on social media last month urging viewers to "Sing along with me for Sam".

Mrs Emmonds said it was something she would "treasure forever".

Image caption Sam Emmonds spent more than five weeks in hospital

The 44-year-old mother-of-two spent more than five weeks in hospital after initially being admitted when she was short of breath.

She tested positive for coronavirus and was taken to intensive care where she was put on a ventilator.

Mrs Emmonds said she became aware of Pellow dedicating his performances of With A Little Help From My Friends and Love is all Around to her when she began to recover.

"It was very bizarre - it's something I'll absolutely treasure forever," she said.

It was heartwarming to see and hear all of your get well wishes for Sam and all the brave @NHSuk angels. Even after a 12 hour shift you still took time to share kind words for us all. You asked for another one... sing along if you know the words Full video https://t.co/rgYcVmtE4U pic.twitter.com/appdcbLui1 — Marti Pellow (@martiofficial) April 19, 2020

The 55-year-old singer, who has been performing from his spare bedroom during the lockdown, has since sent Mrs Emmonds a message saying her recovery was "wonderful news".

"I am so so happy for you and your family. Big shout out to the wonderful staff at the QA Hospital, they are such amazing people," he said.

"This has been so special, the response and support for you has been inspiring to read and humbling for me to be part of it so thank you Sam."

Ward manager at the Queen Alexandra Hospital Hazera Noory said: "It just brings us joy to see patients recover and go home.

"It means everyone's hard work has paid off."